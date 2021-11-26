MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for MoneyLion’s FY2021 earnings at ($43.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

ML stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. MoneyLion has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth about $96,000.

MoneyLion Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.