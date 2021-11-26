NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target Raised to $95.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEP. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $74.03 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.25.

NEP stock opened at $87.69 on Monday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $60.80 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.50 and a 200 day moving average of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,873 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

