Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Earns Neutral Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their neutral rating on shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a $6.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.63.

ASPU stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.64. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas Kass bought 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $106,665.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 51,650 shares of company stock worth $279,176 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 193.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 83.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

