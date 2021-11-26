Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Cut to Sell at MKM Partners

MKM Partners downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. MKM Partners currently has $54.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $75.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.34.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $60.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.58. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,058,000 after purchasing an additional 401,629 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,038,000 after purchasing an additional 554,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

