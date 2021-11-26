Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Party City Holdco (PRTY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) in the last few weeks:

11/25/2021 – Party City Holdco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

11/24/2021 – Party City Holdco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

11/16/2021 – Party City Holdco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

11/12/2021 – Party City Holdco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

11/10/2021 – Party City Holdco had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Party City Holdco was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

11/3/2021 – Party City Holdco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Shares of PRTY stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $701.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 3.67.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Collins bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 276.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 16.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,322,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after acquiring an additional 763,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,760,000 after acquiring an additional 524,245 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 2.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,155,000 after acquiring an additional 66,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 66.0% in the third quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,029,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

