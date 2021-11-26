Village Super Market (VLGEA) versus Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Village Super Market (NASDAQ: VLGEA) is one of 48 public companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Village Super Market to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Village Super Market pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Village Super Market pays out 73.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.8% and pay out 10.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Village Super Market and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Super Market 0.98% 5.69% 2.14% Village Super Market Competitors 1.82% 21.75% 4.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Village Super Market and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Super Market 0 0 0 0 N/A Village Super Market Competitors 1103 2613 2664 82 2.27

As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 19.90%. Given Village Super Market’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Village Super Market has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.4% of Village Super Market shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Village Super Market shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Village Super Market and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Village Super Market $2.03 billion $19.99 million 16.18 Village Super Market Competitors $22.97 billion $442.89 million 8.53

Village Super Market’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Village Super Market. Village Super Market is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Village Super Market has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Village Super Market’s competitors have a beta of 0.38, suggesting that their average stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Village Super Market competitors beat Village Super Market on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc. engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.