Comparing Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) and AMREP (NYSE:AXR)

Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) and AMREP (NYSE:AXR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Agile Group and AMREP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agile Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 AMREP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Agile Group and AMREP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agile Group N/A N/A N/A AMREP 18.19% 9.78% 8.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agile Group and AMREP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agile Group $11.63 billion 0.24 $1.53 billion N/A N/A AMREP $40.07 million 2.52 $7.39 million $1.11 12.42

Agile Group has higher revenue and earnings than AMREP.

Volatility & Risk

Agile Group has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMREP has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.9% of AMREP shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of AMREP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AMREP beats Agile Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agile Group

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides property management services including a gross floor area of 374.8 million square meters, as well as residential properties, rental apartments, schools, and clubhouses services. In addition, the company is involved in the operation of hotels, shopping malls, office buildings, and community retail malls. Further, it provides hazardous waste treatment, water treatment, domestic waste-to-energy, and solid waste treatment services; ecological landscape, decoration, design consulting, environmental protection, construction, and real estate construction management services. The company was formerly known as Agile Property Holdings Limited and changed its name to Agile Group Holdings Limited in July 2016. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China. Agile Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Top Coast Investment Limited.

About AMREP

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

