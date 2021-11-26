Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

DTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solo Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DTC opened at $16.80 on Monday. Solo Brands has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $23.39.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.