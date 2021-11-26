Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a positive rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

NYSE:BERY opened at $65.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 405,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,319,000 after purchasing an additional 144,380 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $7,213,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 561.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 85,031 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

