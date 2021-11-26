Stem (NYSE:STEM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of STEM opened at $21.81 on Monday. Stem has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $51.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

In other news, insider Prakesh Patel sold 90,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $2,272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $117,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 185,706 shares of company stock valued at $4,614,467 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

