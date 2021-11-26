BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Upgraded to “Outperform” at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMRN. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $89.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,119.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.52. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

