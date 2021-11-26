Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Sets New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $18.27 and last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Specifically, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.86.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

