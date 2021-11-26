Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $73.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.43.

NYSE BNS opened at $65.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $48.69 and a 1-year high of $68.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.2% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 28,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,098 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 145.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 576,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after purchasing an additional 341,795 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.3% in the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,082,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,112,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,395,000 after purchasing an additional 258,532 shares in the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

