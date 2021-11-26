Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $72.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.67.

ATEX opened at $61.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.87. Anterix has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $66.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,017.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Anterix will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 16,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $949,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 22,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $1,297,155.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,831 shares of company stock worth $3,566,350. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Anterix by 49.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anterix by 18.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 13,510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Anterix by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Anterix by 70.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Anterix by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

