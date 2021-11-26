FY2022 EPS Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Boosted by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.89. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARWR. TheStreet raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.89.

ARWR opened at $74.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 1.14. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $56.05 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $3,281,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,500 shares of company stock worth $5,945,295 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

