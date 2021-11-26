The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allmerica Financial Corp. is a non-insurance holding company. The Company offers financial products and services in two major areas: Risk Management and Asset Accumulation. Within these broad areas, the Company conducts business principally in three operating segments. These segments are Risk Management, Allmerica Financial Services, and Allmerica Asset Management. In addition to the three operating segments, the Company also has a Corporate segment, which consists primarily of cash, investments, Corporate debt and Capital Securities. “

THG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $129.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $111.09 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.05.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Innovative Portfolios grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

