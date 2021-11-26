Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.33.

NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $5.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.34. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edap Tms will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Edap Tms by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,497,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after buying an additional 718,460 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in Edap Tms by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Edap Tms by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 283,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in Edap Tms by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 164,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 60,578 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Edap Tms by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

