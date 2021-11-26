First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FFIN. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $47.76 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of FFIN opened at $54.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.90. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $33.27 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.07.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.61 per share, with a total value of $66,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 867,293 shares in the company, valued at $38,689,940.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,075 shares of company stock worth $274,314. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,607,000 after buying an additional 194,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,323,000 after buying an additional 691,683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,573,000 after buying an additional 275,735 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,100,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,468,000 after buying an additional 21,958 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,147,000 after buying an additional 67,839 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

