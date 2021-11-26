Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castlight Health, Inc. operates as a provider of cloud-based software. Its enables enterprises to gain control over their rapidly escalating health care costs. The Company’s Enterprise Healthcare Cloud allows its customers to conquer the complexity of the existing health care system by providing personalized, actionable information to their employees, implementing technology-enabled benefit designs and integrating disparate systems and applications. Castlight Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Castlight Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Castlight Health stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.89. Castlight Health has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Castlight Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $175,245.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $39,141.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $227,967. Insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Castlight Health by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,421,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,078,000 after buying an additional 1,034,665 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Castlight Health by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,909,000 after buying an additional 272,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Castlight Health by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,090,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,387,000 after buying an additional 255,925 shares during the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 84.5% during the second quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 2,439,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,241,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

