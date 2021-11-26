Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

CHMG stock opened at $46.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.19. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $215.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.08.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,824,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 142.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

