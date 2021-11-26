Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $441.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SEDG. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $355.00.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $348.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $315.16 and its 200-day moving average is $280.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.03.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total value of $773,816.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,011,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,174 shares of company stock valued at $18,258,708. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $374,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,137.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

