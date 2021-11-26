IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $234.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IEX. Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.40.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $236.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $238.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.03 and its 200 day moving average is $222.25. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,618,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,896,469,000 after acquiring an additional 110,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,841,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,971,000 after acquiring an additional 77,725 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in IDEX by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,555,000 after acquiring an additional 266,327 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in IDEX by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,547 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,827,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

