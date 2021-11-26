REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Shares Gap Down to $3.72

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.72, but opened at $3.59. REE Automotive shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 2,662 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REE shares. Cowen started coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, Director Hans Thomas bought 161,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $935,624.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Weisburd bought 123,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $739,730.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REE. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,308,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

