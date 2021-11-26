Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Gap Down to $136.12

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $136.12, but opened at $130.61. Goosehead Insurance shares last traded at $134.32, with a volume of 208 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.11.

The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 361.48, a P/E/G ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.86.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 23,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $3,162,099.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 10,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $1,381,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,959 shares of company stock worth $22,201,805. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 33,113 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

