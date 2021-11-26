Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $46.63

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.63, but opened at $48.59. Valneva shares last traded at $48.57, with a volume of 177 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VALN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Valneva alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.