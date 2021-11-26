TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $4.99

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $5.11. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 47,526 shares changing hands.

TAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.26.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,483,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 574,425 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 1,877,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,044,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,397,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,805,000 after buying an additional 4,897,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

