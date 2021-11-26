MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $9.69

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.69, but opened at $10.00. MorphoSys shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 26 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Citigroup cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MorphoSys in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MorphoSys by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 993.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

