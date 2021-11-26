MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $9.69

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.69, but opened at $10.00. MorphoSys shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 26 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Citigroup cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MorphoSys in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
MorphoSys Company Profile
MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.
