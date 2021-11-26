Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Down to $46.99

Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.99, but opened at $43.90. Huazhu Group shares last traded at $45.61, with a volume of 6,026 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HTHT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.50 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 219.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 205.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 76.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

