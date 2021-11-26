$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TCBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.28.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 44,178 shares of company stock worth $2,675,137. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,404,000 after purchasing an additional 104,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,881,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,951,000 after purchasing an additional 72,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,736,000 after purchasing an additional 690,845 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,811,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,529,000 after purchasing an additional 289,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,453,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,261,000 after purchasing an additional 56,045 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.45. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

