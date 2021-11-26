Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Given “Buy” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $214.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.03. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,977,000 after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $3,522,000. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 28.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

