Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Atento alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atento from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.40 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atento from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE:ATTO opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. Atento has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $353.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Atento had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atento will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATTO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Atento by 39.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Atento by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Atento in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atento in the third quarter valued at about $4,564,000. Institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

About Atento

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atento (ATTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.