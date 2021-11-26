Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AEE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.57. Ameren has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 9.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,868,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,554,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,351,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,177,000 after buying an additional 27,531 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at $1,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

