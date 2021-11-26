Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) received a €7.50 ($8.52) target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.27) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($8.98) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.64) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.70) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.66) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.25 ($8.23).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Aroundtown stock opened at €5.93 ($6.73) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €5.52 ($6.27) and a 1 year high of €7.16 ($8.13). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.46.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.