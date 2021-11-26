Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Global Ship Lease, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – B. Riley raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.76. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GSL. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

NYSE:GSL opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $878.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 103.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 1,236.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 340,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 315,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 114.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,738 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after buying an additional 254,947 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 1,116.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 41,336 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 275.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 28,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

