FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Issued By KeyCorp

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $5.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.07.

A opened at $152.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.