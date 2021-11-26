National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.45. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price (down from C$12.20) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$10.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$15.30 target price (down from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.86.

Shares of LUN opened at C$10.40 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$8.56 and a 52-week high of C$16.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.64 billion and a PE ratio of 9.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan purchased 5,600 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at C$552,420.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

