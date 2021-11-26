JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $169.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $169.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Shares of DLTR opened at $146.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.34. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,851 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,811 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $136,417,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 27,605.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 793,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,979,000 after purchasing an additional 790,896 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

