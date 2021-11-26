Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT Lowered to $146.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Truist Securities from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s previous close.

CBRL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.70.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $132.22 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $178.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

