Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $2.06 on Monday. Gold Resource has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $3.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Gold Resource by 74.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gold Resource by 7.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gold Resource by 684.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 263,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

