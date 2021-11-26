Zacks Investment Research Lowers 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is an education technology company principally in China. The Company provides a smart in-school classroom solution which delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Separately, Bank of America cut 17 Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

17 Education & Technology Group stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.15. 17 Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($4.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.40) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $103.91 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that 17 Education & Technology Group will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YQ. UBS Group AG bought a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 17 Education & Technology Group by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 64,470 shares in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

