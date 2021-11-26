Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victoria’s Secret & Co. is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VSCO. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.56.

Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.05. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,170,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,692,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Read More: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victoria’s Secret (VSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.