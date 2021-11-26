Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Research Coverage Started at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VLN. Citigroup started coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valens Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE VLN opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. Valens Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $12.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $4,695,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,849,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

