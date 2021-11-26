Head to Head Comparison: Digital Media Solutions (DMS) and Its Rivals

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE: DMS) is one of 219 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Digital Media Solutions to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Media Solutions $333.38 million -$8.70 million 50.41 Digital Media Solutions Competitors $2.91 billion $326.42 million 76.01

Digital Media Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Digital Media Solutions. Digital Media Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Digital Media Solutions and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Media Solutions 0 0 4 0 3.00 Digital Media Solutions Competitors 1198 6022 11256 322 2.57

Digital Media Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $14.63, indicating a potential upside of 190.18%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 32.36%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 87.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Media Solutions 1.00% -11.84% 3.39% Digital Media Solutions Competitors -1.34% -77.12% 2.11%

Summary

Digital Media Solutions beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name. The Marketplace segment include fees charge to customer from advertising their business under company’s brand name. The Other segment provides management of digital media services on behalf of customers as well as SaaS. The company was founded by Joseph L. Marinucci, Fernando Borghese, Luis A. Ruelas, Matt Goodman, and David Shteif in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.