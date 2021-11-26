Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

DTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

DTC stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $23.39.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.