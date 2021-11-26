Cowen Downgrades Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) to Market Perform

Cowen downgraded shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cowen currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Blink Charging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

BLNK stock opened at $38.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 3.70. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average is $33.72.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald Engel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $3,376,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,500. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Blink Charging by 33.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,277,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,920,000 after purchasing an additional 814,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 242.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,961,000 after buying an additional 1,667,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,711,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,484,000 after purchasing an additional 189,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 37.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,031,000 after purchasing an additional 382,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 875,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,036,000 after acquiring an additional 23,830 shares during the period. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

