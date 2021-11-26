Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PINE. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

Shares of PINE opened at $18.26 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.