Aviva (LON:AV) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 469 ($6.13) price target on the stock.
AV has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 459.17 ($6.00).
AV opened at GBX 394 ($5.15) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 399.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 404.07. The company has a market capitalization of £15.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.10. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
