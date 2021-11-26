Aviva (LON:AV) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 469 ($6.13) price target on the stock.

AV has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 459.17 ($6.00).

AV opened at GBX 394 ($5.15) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 399.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 404.07. The company has a market capitalization of £15.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.10. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06.

In other news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, with a total value of £3,618.23 ($4,727.24). Also, insider Martin Strobel purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 394 ($5.15) per share, with a total value of £157,600 ($205,905.41).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

