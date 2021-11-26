Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) PT Raised to GBX 470 at Berenberg Bank

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 470 ($6.14) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.09% from the stock’s current price.

LON:AFM opened at GBX 398 ($5.20) on Wednesday. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 1-year low of GBX 221 ($2.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 410 ($5.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 358.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 609.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £470.59 million and a PE ratio of 71.27.

About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

