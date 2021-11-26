Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) PT Raised to GBX 470 at Berenberg Bank

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 470 ($6.14) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.09% from the stock’s current price.
LON:AFM opened at GBX 398 ($5.20) on Wednesday. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 1-year low of GBX 221 ($2.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 410 ($5.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 358.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 609.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £470.59 million and a PE ratio of 71.27.
About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting
