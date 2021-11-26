Bodycote (LON:BOY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 770 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 770 ($10.06) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.78% from the company’s current price.

BOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($12.93) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($12.93) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 889.38 ($11.62).

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at GBX 863 ($11.28) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 868.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 871.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. Bodycote has a twelve month low of GBX 671.82 ($8.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,007 ($13.16). The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

