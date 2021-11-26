Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€294.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Credit Suisse Group set a €294.00 ($334.09) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €352.00 ($400.00) price objective on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($386.36) price objective on adidas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($360.23) target price on adidas in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €368.00 ($418.18) price objective on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($386.36) target price on adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €333.07 ($378.48).

FRA ADS opened at €267.95 ($304.49) on Tuesday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($185.97) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($228.42). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €277.86 and a 200-day moving average price of €294.71.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

